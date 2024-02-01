NNPP cautions against dealing with its expelled members

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has cautioned against dealing with its expelled members, parading themselves as national executives.

Mr Hon Robert, the National Legal Adviser, NNPP, said this at a news conference on Thursday in Abuja.

Robert said that some former executives had been expelled from the party, saying that there was a restraining order of the court of competent jurisdiction stopping them from parading themselves as NNPP leaders.

He added that the court order had neither been challenged nor vacated.

Robert said that all the activities of the group amounted to contempt of court, as the court order was not only served on them, but also copied to media houses organisations.

He appealed to the media to avoid being dragged into flouting a valid court order.

“We also want it placed on record that this group of people who have ceased to be members of our Party, even as affirmed by a valid court judgment, have individually and collectively suffered losses at the Courts in their misadventures of fighting NNPP.

“We wish to use this medium to appeal to Nigerians to shun these elements who have no locus as far as NNPP is concerned.

“We make bold to say that they are just a mere group of political adventurists and crass opportunists who themselves know they are only engaged in an illegal and unprofitable venture.

“We have called for this news conference in order to advise the general public to be wary of this renegade group, and to avoid doing any business with them on behalf of NNPP, as in the end, it will amount to violation of the law,” he said.

He added:“We wish to state emphatically that no institution including The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) recognises them.

“And all their efforts to get this elusive recognition through the back door have met with failure.”

Speaking on the Saturday re-run and by-election, Robert said the NNPP was prepared to take part in election holding in 26 states, urging Nigerians to cooperate with the INEC to deliver credible election.



“INEC has published the names of our candidates. We have also uploaded the particulars of our polling agents. We are therefore calling on Nigerians to cooperate with INEC to deliver a credible poll on Saturday.

“In the same vein, as you are all aware, INEC has fixed off-cycle election for Edo and Ondo States to hold later in the year.

“We have commenced the sale of forms for Edo, the primaries will hold on Feb. 23 to pick our candidate., the sale of forms for Ondo will commence in April.

“At our end here we are very busy with the administration of the party and we will never be distracted by this group of renegade political hooligans,” Robert said.

He said that while the nomination form cost N10 million, the expression of interest was being sold at N1million.(NAN)

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

