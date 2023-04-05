NNPP candidate congratulates Delta’s governor-elect

By Mercy Obojeghren

The gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Delta, Dr Goodnews Agbi, on Tuesday congratulated the Governor-elect, Sheriff Oborevwori, on his victory in the March 18 poll.

Agbi, who led his supporters on a courtesy visit to

Oborevwori in Asaba, said: “We are here to congratulate you on the just-concluded elections. We are aware of your acceptability by the people of Delta.

“Out of the 25 local governments areas in the state, you won 21 and I keep wondering why some of our colleagues, after the landslide victory, still want to go through the rituals of tribunal and courts. I think this is the right time to rally round you in order to move the state forward“.

Agbi, who commended Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa for his achievements told the governor-elect, “A good foundation has been laid in the state by your predecessor, and we want you to build on that foundation”.

“We know your track records and that was why you were able to whip most of us in the gubernatorial race. We are not ashamed to say this because election is a contest.

Agbi called on other contestants to congratulate the winner, who is the current speaker of the Delta House of Assembly.

Responding, Oborevwori who is of the Peoples Democratic Party, said if other candidates would emulate Agbi the state would be moved forward.

He promised to run a government of inclusiveness, pointing out “I want to be governor of all the people of the state.

He assured the NNPP gubernatorial candidate and his supporters that they would not be neglected in his administration.

“The Gov. Okowa has done very well in terms of infrastructure and human capital development and I want to consolidate on his achievements.

“Delta State will continue to witness more development and more dividends of democracy, the governor-elect said. (NAN)