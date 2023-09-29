NNPP BoT expels Kwankwaso, dissolves NWC

By Fatimah Mohammed-Lawal

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has officially confirmed the expulsion of the party’s Presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Sen. Rabiu Kwakwanso.

The BoT also dissolved the Abba Kawu-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

This is contained in a communique issued at the end of the party’s meeting held in Lagos.

The communiqué was signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Alhaji Abdulsalam Abdulrasaq, and made available to newsmen in Ilorin.

“The Constitution of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) 2022 (As Amended) remains the constitution of the party and no constitution amendment is approved until after the 2027 general election.

“The dissolved Abba Kawu, Ali led National Working Committee of the party, which was constituted without due process and laid down provisions of the party’s constitution, is dissolved and INEC to be notified immediately.

“The expulsion of Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) is confirmed and ratified.

“The resignation of Dr Boniface Okechukwu Aniebonam as the Chairman of BoT of the party during the last board meeting on 29th August 2023 is accepted and ratified.

“Dr Boniface Okechukwu Aniebonam remains the Founder and life member of the BoT.

“The elections of Dr Temitope Aluko as the Chairman of BoT and Engr. Babayo Mohammed Abdullahi as the Secretary to the board, on 29th of August 2023, were accepted and ratified.

“Moreso, the elections of Dr Gilbert Major Agbo as the National Chairman, Comrade Olaposi Oginni as the National Secretary, Chief Felix Chukwura as the Deputy National Chairman (South).

“Also, Alhaji Babayo Liman as the Deputy National Chairman (North), Mr Abdulrazaq Abdulsalam as the National Publicity Secretary, and Peter Ogah Esq., as the National Legal Adviser of the party.

“Their oaths of office having been administered accordingly, were accepted and ratified and the list of other members of the BoT and the National Working Committee will be published subsequently,” the statemebt read in part.

The NNPP’s BoT thererfore urged members of the public to disregard the press conference and expression of the Kwankwasiya group, led by Kwankwaso.

It expkainedd that thee actions were taken over the state of affairs of the party and the judgment of Kano State governorship election petitions tribunal.

It stated that: “The groups are mere interest groups who used the party’s platform for the 2023 general elections, but their alliance ended with the elections and as such, the groups have no authorisation to speak or act for the party.

“The judgment of Kano State governorship election petitions tribunal which sacked the party’s candidate, Governor Abba Yusuf, on Wednesday, 20th of September, 2023 is to be carefully studied with the view of approaching the appellate court for necessary redress.”

The Chairman of the NNPP’s BoT, Dr Temitope Aluko, had on Sept. 22, clarified that the party’s management was not factionalised.

Aluko, in a statement he personally signed, insisted that there were no factions within the NNPP as a party.

He therefore appealed to the media to desist from promoting issues tending to suggest that the party has been factionalised.

Aluko added: “Let it be on record that NNPP is one of the 19 registered political parties in Nigeria, which has existed since 2001.

“Let us equally make it clear that the Kwankwasiya Movement, National Movement and Nagaff are political pressure groups with specific interest in the polity of Nigeria.

“They are not political parties in Nigeria and cannot operate as such in the eye of the law under the regulation and control of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“NNPP’s relationship with the aforementioned pressure groups are not political alliances, because they are not political parties.”

Her steessed that: “NNPP simply entered into memorandum of understanding with these groups for the purpose of 2023 general election.

“In particular was the interest of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to contest presidential election under the platform of the NNPP.

“It is in the public domain that the presidential election of 2023 have come and gone, and a winner duly emerged and sworn into office.

“It is also on record that Senator Kwankwaso and NNPP are not contesting the outcome of the presidential election in court.”

“We equally know that members of TNM led by Prof. Alkali and Prof. Angwe resigned their membership of NNPP, and left in accordance with the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), thereafter the general election.

“Under the circumstances the board of NNPP in consultation with the General Assembly (National Convention) have resolved and taken a decision to terminate the MoU.

“Between NNPP on one part and Kwankwasiya and TNM on the other, formally, with effect from 28th of August 2023,” according to him. (NAN)

