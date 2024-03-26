NNPP appoints Ahmed as acting National Chairman

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has appointed Dr Ajuji Ahmed, as its acting National Chairman.

Mr Yakubu Shendam, the NNPP National Publicity Secretary, stated this on Tuesday in a statement in Abuja.

Shendam said that the appointment of Ahmed, who was the Deputy National Secretary of the party, followed the resignation of Malam Abba Ali, who was the acting National Chairman of the party.

“Ali announced at the National Working Committee (NWC) meeting of the party in Abuja that he was resigning due to medical advice by his personal physician.

“This prompted a motion for the nomination of Ahmed as the new acting National Chairman, which was unanimously endorsed by all members,” he said. (NAN)