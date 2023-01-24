NNPP accuses APC of destroying its campaign billboards in Borno

by Yakubu Uba

The Borno chapter of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of destroying its campaign billboards in Maiduguri.



Mr Mohammmed Mustapha, the state NNPP Chairman, said this in a statement in Maiduguri.



“The campaign billboards of our presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and that of the Borno Central Senatorial candidate, Attom Magira Tom, were violently attacked and destroyed in strategic locations.

“This attack on our campaign structures was coming barely two weeks after similar destruction was carried out on the same number of billboards.



“As law-abiding members of a party whose principles have resonated with the electorates, we did not call for counter-violence.

“Instead, we urge our teaming supporters to remain calm and law-abiding while the leadership of NNPP reported the matter to concerned security agencies,” Mustapha said.



He urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to take disciplinary measure against the APC inline with the Electoral Act.

But, Alhaji Ali Dalori, the state APC Chairman, denied the allegation, saying that the party was deeply rooted in the state and had never considered the NNPP as a threat.

“What are we going to achieve by destroying NNPP billboards in the town? To me, NNPP is just looking for attention,” Dalori said. (NAN)