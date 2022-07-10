NNPCLimited Is Not Recruiting – Official

Once again, NNPC has alerted the General public over false recruitment claims online.

An official statement signed by Garba Deen Muhammad, Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, NNPC Ltd, Abuja said the company is not recruiting.

He said any claim that the company is recruiting now is false and should be disregarded

The statement reads: ” The general public should please take note that #NNPCLimited is not recruiting.

“Whenever the Company intends to recruit, announcement will be made using our official website (www.nnpcgroup.com) , verified Twitter handle (@NNPCgroup), verified Facebook page (@NNPCgroup) and other credible media channels.

“Any information suggesting that #NNPCLimited is recruiting is false and should be disregarded.”

