NNPCL unveils production monitoring centre

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.), has introduced the Production Monitoring Command Centre (PMCC) as a transformative step in hydrocarbon operations to boost production.

By Emmanuella Anokam

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.), has introduced the Production Monitoring Command Centre (PMCC) as a transformative step in hydrocarbon operations to boost production.

The initiative, driven by NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS), builds on the success of the Command and Control Centre to enhance monitoring, operational efficiency, and production.

The Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd., Olufemi Soneye, in a statement on Saturday said the PMCC aligned with President Bola Tinubu’s policy to increase efficiency and boost production in the industry.

“The PMCC serves as a unified platform for monitoring hydrocarbon molecules from production to export terminals, covering Joint Ventures (JVs) and Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs).

“By consolidating real-time data from various operators, the PMCC provides a comprehensive overview of production activities. This ensures timely identification of anomalies, minimises unplanned disruptions, and supports seamless operational continuity.

“With advanced analytics and integrated data, the PMCC empowers stakeholders with actionable insights for proactive decision-making.

“This capability enhances planning, resource allocation, and risk management, enabling operators to meet production targets efficiently and maintain high operational standards.

“A standout feature of the PMCC is its support for predictive and preventive maintenance. By monitoring equipment performance and coordinating maintenance activities, the system ensures the reliability and longevity of assets,” he said.

He added that the PMCC promotes collaboration among stakeholders by providing a secure platform for data sharing and communication, fostering effective problem-solving and continuous improvement across the sector.

He said the PMCC’s role in minimising downtime and optimising maintenance directly contributed to increased production and revenue.

“Under Mele Kyari’s leadership, NNPC Ltd. has achieved a production increase to 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) and is working towards a target of two million bpd.

“The PMCC is integral to achieving this goal by driving efficiency and enhancing production capabilities.

“The PMCC operates 24/7, staffed by trained professionals, and utilises cloud-based solutions to ensure seamless data exchange with internal and external stakeholders.

” With direct communication links to the Industry-Wide Security Command and Control Centre, the PMCC also enhances the security of production operations,” he said.

As NNPC Ltd continues its modernisation journey, the PMCC reflects its commitment to innovation and excellence in the oil and gas sector.

This initiative not only aligns with national goals but also strengthens Nigeria’s position in the global energy market, ensuring long-term growth and profitability for stakeholders.(NAN)