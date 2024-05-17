NNPCL to partner NASG to grow economy 

The Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) says it will partner the Nasarawa State Government and private sector players in the oil and gas sector to grow the nation’s economy.

Its Group Managing Director(GMD), 0Mele Kyari, stated said this while delivering a key note address on energy at the ongoing Nasarawa Investment Summit in Lafia.

Represented by Executive Vice President, Gas, Power and New Energy, Olalekan Ogunleye, he said the development of the gas sector presents a unique opportunity to leverage energy solution using gas to enhance energy security.

According to Kyari, Nasarawa State is undoubtedly blessed with substantial natural gas reserve with the potential to power industry, drive economic growth and improve the lives of citizens.

The GMD said that NNPC was fully committed to working with the government and people of Nasarawa State to unlock the full potentials of the state’s natural resources for the benefit of the state and the country at large.

“In Nasarawa state and in NNPCL, our focus is working the talk, and the effectiveness of the performance.

“This, we have shown by actively engaging in frontier exploration in Keana to achieve the Ebenyi-A well in March 2023 through strategic valuable investment in Nasarawa State.

“We have applied technological innovation and sustainable practices to engender the development of Nasarawa State energy resources thereby generating prosperity for all,” he said.

He commended Gov. Abdullahi Sule for taking a difficult decision that paved the way for Nasarawa State to become a home not just for mineral resources and agriculture, but also a home for energy.

“NNPCL relationship with the Nasarawa state and the people is deep and entrenched. This is not because Nasarawa state is endowed with abundant mineral and energy resources but because of the three specific presence – Vision, effectiveness and sustainability.

“If you ask me what is going on in Nasarawa State, I know there’s a clear vision, I know that Nasarawa has a leader, a government that has decided to take a difficult way to organically unlock new economy on a sustainable model,” he said.

On his part, Gov. Abdullahi Sule, while wooing investors to invest in the oil and gas sector, said that the state had created a conducive business environment for investors.(NAN)(

By Oboh Linus