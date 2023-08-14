NNPCL sponsors 60 petroleum scientists for sequence stratigraphy workshop at ABU 

By Mustapha Yauri

A total of 60 petroleum scientists have been nominated by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to attend a five-day sequence stratigraphy workshop at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria.

Malam Auwalu Umar, ABU’s Director, Public Affairs Directorate, said in a statement issued on Monday in Zaria that the 60 participants are drawn from 30 universities across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones.

According to him, the workshop with the theme, “Application of Sequence Stratigraphy to Petroleum Exploration: A Case Study of the Sokoto Basin”, will hold at the ABU Centre for Inland Basins Studies from Aug. 20th to Aug. 24.

Umar said that the NNPCL-sponsored short hands-on Train-the-Trainer (TTT) workshop targeted geologists, scientists, reservoir engineers and other professionals.

“The Centre is expected to share at the training workshop some reflections on the benefits of the application of sequence stratigraphic techniques (SST) for the delimitation of petroleum systems of inland sedimentary basins, with special focus on Sokoto Basin.

“The workshop aims at helping participants gain a thorough understanding of the concepts and practical application of sequence stratigraphy to hydrocarbons exploration using the Sokoto Basin as a case study.”

Umar said the five-day course would combine classroom lectures with practical exercise that illustrated the application of sequence stratigraphy as a tool for hydrocarbon exploration. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

