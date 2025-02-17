NNPCL donates medical equipment to foundation to improve healthcare access

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd. (NNPCL) has partnered Benjamin Olowojebutu Foundation (BOF) to enhance healthcare infrastructure and access to quality care in the country.

By Oluwafunke Ishola

Mr Oluwaseyi Omotowa, Chief Upstream Investment Officer, NNPC, said this during the handover of medical equipment to the foundation on Monday in Lagos.

Omotowa said the donated medical equipment would improve the quality of care provided by the foundation and touch the lives of countless individuals and their families.

“This joint initiative demonstrates our commitment to giving back to our community and including the lives of individuals.

“Healthcare is a fundamental pillar of societal development, and Benjamin Olowojebutu Foundation has been at the forefront, providing essential medical services to those in need, especially women.

“By equipping the foundation with state-of-the-art medical equipment, we aim to support their mission and help bridge the gap in access to quality healthcare services,” he said.

According to him, NNPC believes in the power of cooperation and positive impact that can be achieved when industry and communities collaborate for a shared purpose.

“This donation made possible through the collaboration of our partner, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo), is a testament to our dedication to corporate social responsibility and commitment of NNPC Limited to enhancing healthcare delivery in Nigeria.”

Omotowa emphasised that the initiative aligns with NNPC’s broader objective of fostering sustainable development and empowering communities across the nation.

“We understand the challenges faced by healthcare providers, and through this contribution, we hope to alleviate some of these burdens and enable healthcare professionals to deliver even more efficient and effective care,” he said.

Omotowa urged the foundation to continue its outstanding work, keep the equipment in good condition, saying ‘together we can create a brighter, healthier future for all Nigerians’.

Omotowa was represented by Mrs Bunmi Lawson, Deputy Manager, External Affairs, NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS).

Responding, Dr Benjamin Olowojebutu, Founder of BOF, said the foundation was established to bridge access to healthcare services, especially in resource-poor communities.

“In 2016, I had an accident on my way from work and was taken to a high-brow hospital for care. For hours, I was left there without any medical attention.

“It dawned on me that if, as a medical doctor, I could be neglected for several hours without treatment, what would be the fate of other Nigerians?

“This fueled me to start the Benjamin Olowojebutu Foundation in 2018, to ensure access to healthcare for Nigerians and Africans,” he said.

Olowojebutu said the foundation, since its establishment, has performed over 12,500 free surgeries in 18 states in procedures including the surgical excisions of lipomas, breast lumps, fibroids, and hernia repairs.

He said the donation of medical equipment by NNPC/SNEPCo was a testament to the impact BOF is making across AFRICA, commending the organisation for his kind gestures to save lives, especially women.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the equipment donated includes dental chair, theatre light, autoclave, electric suction, surgical gloves, surgical gown, blood pressure machine and glucose monitoring, among others. (NAN)