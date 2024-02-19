Monday, February 19, 2024
NNPCL Biennial Sports Fiesta Opens in Abuja

The Biennial Sports Fiesta of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has opened in Abuja on Sunday with athletes from the company’s three zones participating.

The athletes will compete for laurels in football, basketball, volleyball, chess, squash, scrabble, 8-ball pool, golf, tennis, table tennis, badminton, swimming and Athletics.

The event will also feature a novelty match between NNPCL Football Team and Ex-Super Eagles Stars, led by Austin Okocha.

The athletes are from the company’s offices in

Port Harcourt/Benin zone, Lagos/Warri, and  Abuja/Kaduna.

In his opening remarks, the NNPCL Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari, urged the  participants to look beyond medals, accolades and laurels, saying by participating, “everyone is a winner.”

Kyari was represented by Emmanuella Arukwe, the Managing Director of NNPCL Foundation.

“Just like in the Olympics, participation is the most important medal, because everyone here is  a winner in their own rights, irrespective of their final standings on the medals tables.

 “It is important to reiterate the need for all athletes to freely compete in an atmosphere of fairness, sportsmanship and camaraderie.

“I urge you all to uphold NNPC Limited  core values of Integrity, Excellence and Sustainability, values that are still useful in the attainment of any sporting greatness,” he said.

He also urged them to revel in the pride and honor of representing their various teams.

“I am also aware that the Sports Fiesta is about selecting  both the best sports men and women who will be flying the falg of NNPC Limited higher at the Nigeria Oil  and Gas Industry Games (NOGIG) in April.”

Kyari noted also that the theme, “Healthy Workforce, Productive Organization,” symbolises the company’s belief in the integral role of physical well-being towards enhancing organizational productivity among employees.

“The theme is apt considering that it resonates perfectly with the true essence of the competition as a veritable platform for fostering teamwork and staff bonding.

“Attaining employee physical fitness and well-being and most importantly, ensuring productivity through a healthy workforce,” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 13th NNPC Limited Sports Fiesta is holding at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja and will end on Feb. 23. (NAN)

