NNPC wins Nigeria Oil Industry Games

Athletes representing the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) saw off stiff competition from Industry counterparts to emerge champions at the 2020 edition of the Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry Games (NOGIG) which came to a scintillating climax over the weekend at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

To achieve the feat, the NNPC amassed 48 medals, including 13 Gold, 16 Silver, and 19 Bronze to narrowly beat Shell to second position with 13 Gold, eight Silver, and ten Bronze, for a haul of 31 medals.

The Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG) finished third with 23 medals, including six Gold, seven Silver and 10 Bronze to complete the top three standing out of the thirteen participating teams.

Speaking shortly before performing the ceremonial kick-off for the final football match, Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva said NOGIG overtime had emerged as a veritable platform for healthy competition among the Industry workforce, noting that government would continue to support such positive engagement.

In his remarks, the Group Managing Director, GMD, NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, assured guests that the corporation would continue to give attention to sporting activities in a bid to foster unity among the workers in the Oil and Gas Industry.

Kyari informed the audience that Industry stakeholders placed a lot of premium on the games because it serves as a platform to promote sportsmanship, friendship and networking opportunities among management and staff of the Industry.

The NNPC GMD reserved special commendation for team NNPC for the hard work that went into their emergence as the best team in the most prestigious game for the Oil and Gas Industry in Nigeria.

“Looking at the amount and quality of time, interfaces, logistics, facilities and the general coordination of sportsmen and women across the entire Oil and Gas Industry, I can confidently say that it is a huge feat.

“I understand that since 1986 when this competition was started by a group of sportsmen and women in Eket, Akwa Ibom State, the biennial tournament has grown to become a formidable platform for the promotion of healthy competition.

“Although there is a stiff competition (among participants) the underlying principle of the games has always been hinged on exhibiting friendship, sportsmanship, and networking where fruitful partnership and collaboration are taken beyond showpiece, he said.’

The climax of the closing day of competition was the final of the football event which saw NNPC football team beat the Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR 2-0 in a pulsating encounter in the main bowl of the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

The captain of Team NNPC NOGIG 2020, Ogechi Anusionwu, commended the performance of her team, adding that it would serve as motivation for better productivity.

“I am so happy winning this 18th NOGIG, it has been a great collaboration of all the team members and the management of the NNPC.

“This feat will serve as motivation to us to continue to give our best in the workplace and I thank the management immensely for their supports and cooperation, she said.

Tagged Celebrating Champions in the Oil and Gas Industry, NOGIG 2020 was attended by Industry giants such as NNPC, Chevron, Petroleum Training Institute (PTI), Department of Petroleum Resources, (DPR) ENI Agip, Exxon Mobil, Eroton Exploration and Production and Seplat.

Others are, TOTAL, Liquefied Natural Gas Limited, (LNG) and Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

Dignitaries at the closing ceremony included the representative of Lagos State Governor and the Chairman, Lagos State Sports Commission, (LSSC), Sola Ayepeku, and other captains of the Oil and Gas Industry among others.