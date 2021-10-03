NNPC weekly Review: Maiduguri Power Project will be on schedule – Kyari

The Nigerian National petroleum Corporation (NNPC) started its weekly activities with assurance that it will deliver on the Maiduguri’s Power project on schedule.

The Group Managing Director of the corporation Malam Mele Kyari gave the assurance at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Maiduguri & Environs Emergency Power Project (MEPP)

He explained that the project was as a result of a Presidential directive to provide emergency intervention to the electricity supply disruptions facing Maiduguri and environs as a result of incessant activities of insurgents.

The GMD therefore assured the Governor and the people of Maiduguri that the project will be delivered on schedule and it would further improve NNPC’s gas utilization efforts for the socio-economic benefit of Nigerians.

“NNPC as an enabler organisation is committed to the delivery of this project within schedule, and has already awarded the contract to General Electric Global (GE) for the supply of Gas Turbine, while Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) has been contracted to China Machinery and Engineering Corporation (CMEC),” he stated.

Kyari noted that the project would be a model for other cities across the country.

Earlier, the Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum has described the day and event as the happiest day of his life and a huge relief to the people of Maiduguri, who had been without power supply for nine months.

According to the Governor, NNPC’s commercial investments in the 50mw combined gas power plant will ultimately increase energy supply level to Maiduguri and environs, thereby impacting the state’s economy positively, when completed.

He said the Borno State Government would do everything possible to ensure that maximum security of lives and property are guaranteed for the project implementation team and residents of the state.

“I assure you that as government, we will provide the much-needed security to ensure that this high pressure-scheduled project is completed on cost, scope and quality,” Zulum added.

Maiduguri has been without power supply since January as a result of the activities of insurgents who have blown up transmission lines on at least two occasions.

In August, the NNPC signed an official contract with the CMEC and GE on the project. The groundbreaking ceremony signifies the official commencement of the project as the contractors have since moved to site.

Also, Kyari in the week bagged Zik Leadership Award, Honourary Doctorate in Public Sector Governance which has been described by stakeholders as a consequence of the milestone achievements that the corporation has recorded in the last two years that Kyari has been in charge.

First, the GMD bagged an honourary Doctorate Degree in Public Sector Governance from the Kaduna State University at the institution’s combined 3rd Convocation Ceremony which took place in Kaduna.

He was represented at the occasion by his Senior Business Adviser, Mr Mohammed Abubakar.

The same week, Kyari also was announced as a winner of the 2020 Zik Leadership Prize in Public Service. Other winners along with Kyari include the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who clinched the Good Governance Award, and former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, who won the political leadership award.

Also, President of the African Development Bank Group, Dr Akinwunmi Adesina, and Director-General and CEO of the Nigerian Maritime and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, were also named as winners of Zik Prize in Public Service Award.

Speaking while unveiling the winners of the awards, Prof. Pat Utomi, a member of the Public Policy Research and Analysis Centre (PPRAC), the organisers of the award, extolled the leadership virtues of Kyari and other winners, stressing that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the centre was able to identify exceptional Nigerians for the prize.

It is worthy of note that these awards are in recognition of the GMD’s outstanding performance in office culminating in the transformation of the Corporation from a position of loss to one of profitability.

On Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) the Corporation in the week restated its commitment to abiding by the act in the course of the transition from its current status into a limited liability company governed under the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) and the transformation of the Nigerian petroleum industry under the new law.

The Corporation’s Group Executive Director, Finance and Accounts, Mr Umar Ajiya, disclosed this during a courtesy visit to the Director General of the National Pension Commission (PENCOM) in Abuja.

He said the aim of the visit was to assure the Commission of NNPC management’s commitment to PENCOM’s regulations, adding that in line with that commitment, the NNPC Pension Fund was fully funded.

He disclosed that NNPC Pension Fund Limited would soon submit applications to the Commission to operate as a Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) and for the construction of a five-star hotel in Abuja.

Responding, the Director General of PENCOM, Aisha Dahiru Umar, who was represented by the Commissioner for Inspectorate, Mr Clement Oyedele Akintola, commended the NNPC management for its open-door policy and assured the corporation of the Commission’s support.

Also in the week under review, the former Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division (GPAD) of NNPC, Dr Kennie Obateru, called on staff of the Division to extend similar support and commitment they gave him while in office to his successor, Garba Deen Muhammad who is the former Special Assistant/Adviser to the Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources.

He gave the charge at a handover ceremony which held leading up to his retirement upon clocking the statutory retirement age of 60.

Obateru, who described Muhammad as a friend and brother, said both of them had worked closely together over the past two years to foster good public image for their respective principals and the entire oil and gas industry.

On his part, Muhammad congratulated Obateru for the feat of putting in 29 years of meritorious service without any blemish and retiring in good health.

He wished Obateru success in his future endeavours, adding that he would be truly missed.

Meanwhile, it was a commendation galore for Obateru at a send-off dinner privately organised in his honour by friends and well-wishers.

In a video message at the event, Kyari commended Obateru for his commitment to the growth of the Corporation throughout his 29 years of service.

On his part, the Chairman of the occasion, a former Minister of Culture, Tourism and National Orientation and Supervising Minister of Information, who is also a former spokesperson of the Corporation, High Chief Edem Duke, described Obateru as a highly principled professional Public Relations man whose 29-year career in NNPC was characterized by excellence.

Also speaking, the former Group Executive Director, Corporate Services of the NNPC, Mr Isa Inuwa, described Obateru as a professional with excellent human relations skills, stressing that his loyalty to the Corporation and effective relationship management skills were some of the virtues he admired in him.

In his remarks, the Group General Manager of the Group Public Affairs Division, Garba Deen Muhammad, said Obateru was a man with high sense of humility.

He appreciated him for his exemplary leadership style that brought a lot of development to both the Division and the Corporation.

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiatives, NEITI, Dr Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, has this to say about the former NNPC spokesman:

In his vote of thanks, Obateru appreciated the organizers and called on staff of the Group Public Affairs Division to support the Group Managing Director to achieve his vision of transforming the NNPC into an energy company of global excellence.

He said the GMD needed the contribution of all staff at this time when the Corporation is transiting into a limited liability company.

Some of the dignitaries that graced the event include the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare; former Chief of Air Staff, AVM Adesola Amosu, the publisher of Value Chain Magazine, Mr. Musa Bashir, among others.

Obateru advises GPAD staff

In the week also, the Corporate Planning and Strategy Division of the NNPC began the process of evaluating the impact of the PIA in a bid to position it for greater profitability in the post-PIA era.

Speaking at a retreat by the Division in Abuja, the Group General Manager, Corporate Planning and Strategy (CP&S), Mrs Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, said the demand of the new fiscal regime has placed a huge responsibility on the Corporation to be commercially viable within the prescribed PIA structure in accordance with Section 53(7) of the Act.

She pointed out that the essence of the retreat was to look at the provisions of the PIA with a view to coming up with quality recommendations on how NNPC could be restructured to function more efficiently in the new era.

The Corporation’s Chief Strategist stated that under the PIA, NNPC is mandated to be commercially focused, profit-driven, efficient, and self-funding, stressing that there is also provision for the Corporation to retain 20 per cent of its earnings.

Speaking on the theme: “The Impact of PIA on CP&S and the Corporation”, the resource person and Managing Partner, Teno Energy, Dr Timothy Okon, said the enactment of the PIA was a major milestone for Nigeria, stressing that the removal of the veil of uncertainty would attract huge investments into the country.

Explaining profitability as a core objective of the PIA, the renowned Petroleum Economist said NNPC has the key attributes that could be leveraged upon to transform into a very successful national oil company.

“The recent issuance of its audited financial statement is a clear indication that the Corporation is preparing itself for the task ahead”.

He advised the Management to continue to focus on talented workforce, operational resilience and financial performance as important elements needed to deliver value to all stakeholders across the value chain.

