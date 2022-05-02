NNPC Weekly: Kyari, Sylva reap benefits of hard work, bag media awards

By Edith Ike-Eboh and Emmanuel Afonne

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) started its activities for the week with the good news that Vanguard Newspapers nominated the company’s Group Managing Director (GMD) Malam Mele Kyari, for its 2021 Man of the Year Award.

The Chairman Editorial Board of Vanguard Newspapers, Ochereome Nnanna, disclosed this when he led other members of the company’s management team to present the letter of nomination to the GMD.

Nnanna said that the selection of the Vanguard Man of the Year award was usually a very competitive and difficult process because of the stringent criteria deployed to arrive at the choice of the beneficiary of the award.

He noted that as a result of this painstaking process, there were years in the past when the organiser could not find anyone fit for this category of award.

The GMD appreciated the newspaper for nominating him for the award, adding that the award was coming at a time when the NNPC was undergoing huge transformation in line with the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

Kyari said there was an urgent need to focus on gas investment, adding that as the economy was currently facing a challenging time, such investment would help to guarantee energy security for the country.

The GMD explained that the NNPC has been transparently managed, adding that it remained the only company in the world that publishes its monthly financial report.

In a related development, the Management of Leadership Newspapers has also named Kyari as the CEO of the Year 2021.

The notice of the nomination was conveyed to the NNPC helmsman by the Editor-in-Chief of Leadership Newspapers, Mr Azu Ishiekwene, during a visit to the NNPC Towers.

Responding, Kyari said it was a privilege to be recognised by a reputable media organisation like Leadership.

Meanwhile, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylvia, has been nominated by the Leadership Newspapers as its 2021 Public Service Person of the Year Award.

The Management of the newspaper led by the Vice Chairman of the Leadership Group, Mr Mike Okpere, made this known during a visit to present the letter of nomination to the Minister.

Speaking at the event, Okpere said that the award was in recognition of Sylva’s determination and resilience in pushing for the passage and signing into Law of the PIA and its aggressive implementation for the betterment of the oil and gas industry and the nation.

Receiving the notification letter, the Minister described the award as an incentive that would spur him and the ministry to do more to continually improve the operational environment of the oil and gas industry and ultimately boost the nation’s economy.

Sylva expressed gratitude to Leadership Newspapers for recognising the modest contributions made by him and other members of the ministry.

“I really thank you for the award and I accept it because for me it’s an endorsement of some of the humble contributions we’ve made.

“Coming from a very reputable Nigerian newspaper like Leadership deems it fit to give me an award makes me feel that at least my little efforts are being recognised.

“The efforts I made I did not expect anyone to notice them but when such efforts are noticed by an organisation such as yours, it gives us reason to be glad and it is an incentive for us to do more”.

Also in the week, the Ministry of Petroleum Resources unveiled plans for the 6th edition of the Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES 2023).

It informed that the annual Conference themed “Global Perspectives for a Sustainable Energy Future” would hold in Abuja between April 16 and April 20.

The Ministry explained that the theme of the summit was informed by the speed of change projected in the fossil fuels segment as the world pursues the energy transition agenda.

According to the Event Consultant and Managing Director of Brevity Anderson, Mr James Shindi, “NIES 2023 will put on the front burner overarching global energy trends and perspectives.

This, Shindi said would ensure that policy makers and other players in the sector can easily understand latest developments and the best roadmap to drive the energy transition”.

In an online media Broadcast, Sylva said “NIES 2023 was primed to be a show-stopper as it would be the valedictory edition of this administration.

“The event will provide the platform for the administration to present its scorecard in the energy sector and also provide the opportunity to offer a roadmap for the next administration.

“It is therefore an epoch and a must-attend event for all the stakeholders in the industry.

“As a tradition, NIES 2023 will feature the highest level of attendance by top decision makers, industry leaders and all stakeholders from both the public and private sectors from across Africa and the global energy community.

“There will be a special dinner and other networking events with attendee ministers from other oil producing countries and heads of government delegation from other countries.

“With the full backing of the Federal Government of Nigeria, NIES has over the years witnessed the highest level of attendance by top decision makers, industry leaders and all stakeholders from both the public and private sectors.

“NIES has grown from year to year and remains the definitive platform, not just for Nigeria, but also for Africa to engage the global energy community,” Shindi said.

NIES is a federal government of Nigeria’s official energy industry event with the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources and all its parastatals including the NNPC and Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

Others are Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NURPC), Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) and Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) as joint hosts.

Still in the week under review, the House of Representatives commended the National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS), a subsidiary of the NNPC Ltd., for the prompt provision of information on its assets and liabilities.

The House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on Inventory, Assets, Liabilities and Joint Ventures of the NNPC gave the commendation during its oversight visit to NAPIMS.

The visit was part of its task of verifying NNPC’s assets and liabilities with a view to determining which of the assets that would be transferred to the new NNPC Ltd. as stipulated in the PIA.

Explaining the rationale behind the establishment of the Committee, the Chairman of the Committee, Rep. Uju Kingsley Chima, said the leadership of the House of Representatives believed that there was need for the assets of the old NNPC.

And that all its subsidiaries must be effectively verified for proper documentation prior to their transfer to the NNPC Ltd., to ensure the take-off of the new company on a sound footing.

The lawmaker expressed satisfaction with the presentations made by NAPIMS officials regarding its assets, liabilities and challenges, stressing that it would cumulatively help the committee to make appropriate recommendations to the during plenary.

He also said that the Committee would create time to visit the locations of some of the assets to assess their true state before preparing its report.

Earlier, members of the Management Team of NAPIMS took turns to make presentations to the Committee on the various aspects of the agency’s operations as well its existing assets and liabilities.

In her vote of thanks, the General Manager, External Relations, NNPC, Mrs Iyabode Ayobami-Ojo, expressed delight at the sustained support NNPC enjoyed from the legislature, especially at this period of its transition from Corporation to limited liability company following the passage of the PIA.

In another development, the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) commiserated with the people and government of Imo State, over last weekend’s fire which was reported to have consumed no fewer than 100 people at a site of an illegal refinery.

Many victims were burnt beyond recognition during the incident which occurred after an illegal refinery exploded at Abaezi forest in the Ohaji-Egbema Local Government Area of the state.

In a letter to the Governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodinma, OPEC’s Secretary General, Dr Sanusi Barkindo, decried the scale of destruction caused by the incident, saying that the oil producers’ organisation, received the sad news with deep shock.

Barkindo stressed that the loss of lives at the site was difficult to accept.

He commiserated with the “heroic” people of Imo state over the deaths and injuries suffered by those impacted by the blast.

“It was with deep shock and sadness that I received the news of the tragic loss of lives following a fire at an illegal oil refining depot close to the border with Rivers State.

“On behalf of OPEC, I would like to extend our deepest sympathies to you and the people of Imo State at this difficult time.

“Loss of life on this scale is very difficult to comprehend and our thoughts and prayers go to the families and friends of those afflicted by this tragedy, as well as those recovering from their injuries.

“We stand shoulder-to-shoulder with all who grieve at this difficult time. We will also pray for the safety of the emergency response teams. May the Almighty give the bereaved the fortitude to bear this unbearable loss.

“Please accept, Your Excellency, the renewed assurances of my highest consideration and esteem,” Barkindo said.

While offering his condolences to the families of the victims earlier, President Muhammadu Buhari demanded that those responsible for the explosions must be arrested and brought to justice.

The President also ordered security forces to intensify efforts to shut the illegal refineries.

It is noted that in recent times, the GMD/CEO NNPC Ltd, Malam Mele Kyari had been advocating the support of the authorities, security agencies, host communities, Nigerian Parliament and all stakeholders to curb the menace of crude oil theft, proliferation of illegal plants where stolen crude oil are refined and pipeline vandalism that is causing the Nigerian nation huge revenue losses.

