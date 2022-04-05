NNPC Weekly: Kyari repositions company for robust business

By Edith Ike-Eboh and Emmanuel Afonne

Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) started its week on a positive note as its corporate service unit acquired ISO certifications in Business Continuity Management System (BCMS) and Quality Management System (QMS).

The corporate service unit of the NNPC known as the National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS), acquired the certifications as part of its commitment to emplace automation and set global standards for the oil and gas industry in Nigeria.

It also launched an Electronic Materials Management Solution (e-MMS), a platform aimed at enhancing synergy among operators in the upstream to save cost, enhance production and ensure process standardisation, industry-wide.

Speaking at the event which held at the NNPC Towers, Abuja, Chairman, Board of Directors, NNPC Ltd, Sen. Margery Chuba-Okadigbo, said that the new NNPC was focused on strategic positioning that would enable it compete at global level.

She pointed out that NAPIMS’ attainment of ISO certifications in BCMS and QMS further attests to the Company’s commitment to the principles of Transparency, Accountability and Performance Excellence (TAPE) agenda.

She stressed that automation of the system would reduce cost, ensure seamless cross-inventory exchange among industry players and encourage revenue-generation-auction system.

In his remarks, the NNPC GMD/CEO, Malam Mele Kyari, stated that the company’s operation was experiencing massive disruption in the form of pipeline vandalism.

He said that significant ISO certifications around NNPC’s businesses and e-MMS solution by NAPIMS should be able to respond positively through provision of containment measures to address the industry challenges.

Kyari said that with current situations around the world, there was need for NNPC to take advantage of the abundant hydrocarbon resources of today to build energy of tomorrow.

He emphasised that the NNPC would continue to give priority to gas development and utilisation in its journey of becoming an energy company of global excellence.

Also speaking at the event, the Group Executive Director, Upstream, Mr Adokiye Tombomieye, pointed out that NNPC Upstream identified the processes of standardisation and digitisation as key elements required to achieve cost optimisation, production and national reserve aspirations.

Tombomieye maintained that the Directorate would continue to emplace automation in line with industry’s best practices to eliminate the impact of discretion in decision-making processes.

He stated that NAPIMS had become the first government-run organisation in West Africa to receive the ISO-22301:2019 certification for Business Continuity Management from RINA, Italy.

Some of the industry stakeholders at the event, included the representative of the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr Famous Eseduwo, Director of Human Resources, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Mr Cosmas Iwueze who represented the Chairman of OPTS, Mr Rick Kennedy.

The Executive Secretary of Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Mr Simbi Wabote, pledge their support for NNPC’s initiatives to move the oil and gas sector forward.

Mr Bala Wunti, Group Managing Director of NAPIMS, said acquiring the certifications had become a means and not an end because the objective was to institutionalise best processes and standards to achieve cost efficiency and value creation for the benefit of Nigerians.

He said the e-MMS solution provides a transparent exchange platform that leverages on data management to service the material assets need of players in the oil and gas business, adding that the milestones achieved in the areas of certification and automation were as a result of the functional collaboration and support from all stakeholders.

The highpoint of the event was the virtual and physical presentation of the ISO certificates by the Managing Director, RINA, Mr Alessandro Momei, and Mr Richard Omale of the 3FM Solution, respectively.

Still in the week under review, NNPC Ltd. restated its commitment to investing heavily in the development of infrastructure, especially roads, with a view to building a vibrant national economy.

The Company stated this at the 7th Edition of the Africa Road Builders Trophee Babacar Ndiaye Conference held in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing in Abuja.

Speaking on the theme of the conference, “Building Roads, Building Economies”. President Muhammadu Buhari, represented by the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola (SAN), emphasised the importance of road construction to the Nigerian economy.

He listed the efforts of the Federal Government in road infrastructure development across the country.

In his presentation, the GMD/CEO, NNPC Ltd. Malam Mele Kyari, who was represented by the Group Executive Director, Downstream, Mr Yemi Adetunji, said NNPC was committed to building a strong economy for Nigeria.

Kyari said that it was doing so through intervention in the construction of critical roads across the country under the Federal Government’s Road Infrastructure Development and Refurbishment Investment Tax Credit Scheme.

He said the intervention was in furtherance of its primary mandate of guaranteeing energy security through efficient distribution of petroleum products across the country, an activity that is heavily dependent on road transportation.

Stakeholders like the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), the Infrastructural Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) and Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) made presentations towards ongoing road projects.

The Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS), Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd. (NLNG), Dangote Group and other partners also made presentations highlighting projects geared towards job creation and promotion of economic activities in the country.

Highpoint of the event was the announcement of President Muhammadu Buhari as the winner of the 2021 Great Builder Super Prize, the Babacar Ndiaye Trophy during the inaugural Africa Road Builders conference held in Cairo, Egypt in May 2021.

The Africa Road Builders – Trophy is named after Dr Babacar Ndiaye, the president of the African Development Bank (AfDB) from 1985 – 1995 who initiated the conference.

The conference is sponsored by the (AfDB), to promote the development of road infrastructure and transport in Africa as well as to encourage African countries to improve road and transport.

It is also organised to celebrate good examples and reward an African Head of State that achieved exemplary road and transport successes in his or her countries each year.

In another development, the Nasarawa State University Keffi (NSUK) described the GMD/CEO of NNPC Ltd., Kyari as an innovative and transformational leader.

This commendation was given at the 6th Combined Convocation Ceremony of the Nasarawa State University, Keffi, where Kyari was awarded a Doctor of Science degree (honoris causa).

Conferring the award on Kyari, the Chancellor of the university and Emir of Keffi, His Royal Highness Alhaji Shehu Chindo Yamusa III, said the NNPC boss had demonstrated excellent leadership in the oil and gas industry through his transformation of company into a profit-making entity.

Kyari was represented by the Group Executive Director, Corporate Services, Hajiya Aisha Farida Katagum.

Also, at the occasion was the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, who as the Special Guest of Honour launched the N4 billion endowment fund for some projects in the university.

The projects include: The Research Centres in Chemical and Production, Finance and Enterprise Studies, Sugar, ICT, Agricultural Value Chain and Climate Change.

The Vice President reiterated the need for concerted efforts in the advancement of science and technological research just as he applauded the zeal and determination of the University for venturing into innovations and robotics.

Other dignitaries who were honoured with Doctorate Degrees alongside Kyari include: the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, immediate past governor of Nasarawa State, Tanko Almakura, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Chief Peter Eloka, and Alhaji Ali Abdulrazak Balarabe.

The Governor of Nasarawa, Abdullahi Sule, who congratulated all graduands and awardees for the deserved recognition by the university, assured citizens of government’s commitment to the development of education in the state.

Other dignitaries at the event were the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congresses, Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu, members of the state and federal legislature and traditional rulers.

On hand to felicitate with the GMD were the Managing Director of PPMC, Mr Isiyaku Abdullahi; MD of NMSL, Dr Mohammed Zango; GGM/SBA to the GMD, Mr Abubakar Nuhu Mohammed; GGM, GPAD, Mr Garba Deen Muhammad; GM, Shared Services, FES, Mr Ahmed Ardo; and the Business Adviser to GMD, Ahmed Ibrahim.

