NNPC warns oil marketers against hoarding as queues return at stations

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Monday warned oil marketers to desist from hoarding petroleum products or risk arrest by law enforcement agencies.

NNPC Spokesman, Ndu Ughamadu, said in a statement in Abuja that the warning followed the uncovering of 144 oil tankers filled with petroleum products in Kano.

According to him, government has intervened in an industrial action embarked upon by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) over labour disputes with NECONDE Energy Services Ltd.

“NNPC warns marketers not to hoard products as law enforcement agencies, working with industry regulators, have been detailed to take appropriate measures against any defaulter.

“The Corporation further assures that there are enough petroleum products to keep the nation wet,” Ughamadu said.

He urged motorists and other consumers of petroleum products to resist the temptation to go into panic buying.

“NNPC wishes to state that relevant government agencies are in consultation with industrial unions to arrive at an amicable resolution of issues over which there are threats of industrial action,” he said.

The Federal Government has also waded into the matter, appealing to leaders of PENGASSAN to shelve its strike over the sack of workers by NECONDE Energy Services Ltd.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent reports that queues, which eased some days back, have now returned at filling stations in the Federal Capital Territory.(NAN)