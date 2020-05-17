NNPC tasks newly-recruited graduate trainees on commitment

Malam Mele Kyari, the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has urged the organisation’s newly recruited graduate trainees to be committed to their duties.

The Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, NNPC, Dr Kennie Obateru, made this known in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja.

He said that Kyari, through a virtual platform session with the new employees in Abuja, as part of their onboarding programme, advised them to go the extra mile in achieving extraordinary results for the NNPC.

“This is a company you will love to work for. But more than that, you will stay here and build a very fulfilling career.

”I have been around here for 29 years, and I have enjoyed every moment of it,” Kyari said.

The managing director said that it was also imperative for the new staff to work harmoniously with old ones in making the corporation become the National Oil Company (NOC) of choice.

He enjoined the graduate trainees to come up with ideas that would assist NNPC in crude oil exploration, refining, marketing, supplying and distribution of petroleum products.

Kyari, who described the trainees as excellent minds that represented the corporation’s future,also assured them of top management support, adding that the NNPC had always promoted gender equality.

“From top down of the corporation, gender inclusiveness is reflected”, he said.

Kyari said that it was important for them to always to uphold the corporation’s values of respect for the individual, integrity, transparency, accountability and professional excellence.

He said that the corporation was committed to creating the right environment for the new entrants’ career growth and development.

According to the statement, one of the trainees, Safula Karanga from Gombe State, in response, commended Kyari for his good leadership stlye that was also reflected in the recruitment process.

Karanga also thanked the NNPC Chief for the corporation’s medical interventions to the 36 states of the Federation in the fight against COVID-19 transmission.

Another entrant, Oluwatobi Ayo Yusuf, from Lagos State, according to the statement, thanked the NNPC for the vision of providing a level playing field for all the participants in the recruitment process.

Yusuf said that the recruitment process was the most transparent exercise that he had ever participated in Nigeria.

Similarly, Onianwa Vin-Kingsley, is quoted as saying that the recruitment was remarkable, urging other public and private organisations to emulate the NNPC in their recruitment processes.

Another trainee, Onyeulo Ikenna, a first-class graduate of Chemical Engineering, is quoted as saying that he was happy for the employment without knowing any godfather.

Enyi Ada, from Rivers State, according to the statement, also said that her NNPC recruitment experience had removed her earlier fear that the COVID-19 pandemic would disrupt the recruitment.

“We are a special people who have been onboarded at a challenging time like this,” she said.

Bolarinwa Simeon, a civil engineer, also said that the recruitment process was transparent and credible from the computer-based test interview.

Suleiman Mahmud, on his part, is quoted as describing the appointment as miraculous, because he applied on the last day of the submission of application. (NAN)

