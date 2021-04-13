The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says it supplied 1.44 billion litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol in January 2021.

The corporation disclosed this on its Monthly and Financial Operations Report (MFOR) released in Abuja on Tuesday.

“To guarantee energy security, the corporation also supplied a total of 1.44billion litres of petrol translating to 46.30million liters/day, across the country in the period under review,’’ it said.

In the Gas sector, the report revealed that a total of 223.55Billion Cubic Feet (BCF) of natural gas was produced in the month under review.

It said this translated to an average daily production of 7,220.22 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (mmscfd).

“The 223.55BCF gas production figure also represents a 4.79 per cent increase over output in December 2020.

“Also, the daily average natural gas supply to gas power plants increased by 2.38per cent to 836mmscfd, equivalent to power generation of 3,415MW.

“For the period of January 2020 to January 2021, a total of 2,973.01BCF of gas was produced representing an average daily production of 7,585.78 mmscfd during the period.

“Period-to-date Production from Joint Ventures (JVs), Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) and Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) contributed about 65.20 per cent, 19.97 per cent, and 14.83 per cent respectively to the total national gas production,’’ it said.

It said that out of the total gas output in January 2021, a total of 149.24BCF of gas was commercialised consisting of 44.29BCF and 104.95BCF for the domestic and export markets respectively.

It said this translated to a total supply of 1,428.65mmscfd of gas to the domestic market and 3,385.57mmscfd to the export market in the month under review.

“This indicates that 67.15 per cent of the daily gas output was commercialised while the balance of 32.85 per cent was re-injected and used as upstream fuel or flared.

“Gas flare rate was 7.73 per cent for the month under review (i.e. 554.01mmscfd) compared with average gas flare rate of 7.19 per cent (i.e. 539.69mmscfd) for the period of January 2020 to January 2021.

On Pipelines vandalism, the MFOR noted that it recorded a 37.21 per cent decrease in cases of pipeline vandalism across the country in the month under review.

It also indicated that a total of 27 pipeline points were vandalised in January 2021 down from the 43 points recorded in December 2020.

It said that the Mosimi Area accounted for 74 per cent of the vandalised points, while Kaduna Area and Port Harcourt accounted for the remaining 22 and 4 per cent respectively.

However, the report said that the NNPC was continuously working in collaboration with the local communities and other stakeholders to reduce and eventually eliminate the pipeline vandalism menace.

The 66th edition of the NNPC MFOR highlights NNPC’s activities for the period of January 2020 to January 2021.

It is published in line with the Corporation’s commitment to the tenets of Transparency, Accountability and Performance Excellence (TAPE). (NAN)

