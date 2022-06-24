NNPC Science Quiz: Oyo State emerges overall winner in South-West

Master Charles Taleatu, a student of Oritameta Baptist Model School, Ibadan, Oyo State, on Friday won the South-West zonal finals of the 2022 National Science Quiz Competition organised by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Taleatu scored 60 points in the zonal competition held at the St. Peter Unity Secondary School, Akure.Master Abubakar Zukarain of the APT Scholars Universal College, Ota, representing Ogun, came second after scoring 59 points, while Master Raphael Mulero, representing Lagos State came third with 55 points.Others are: Master Jesutofunmi Adetunji, representing Osun, who came fourth with 50 points, Master Oluwatobisimi Ilori representing Ondo State came fifth with 45 points while Master Victor Ajayi representing Ekiti came sixth with 35 points.

Speaking at the event, Mr Garba Muhammad, the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of NNPC, sad that the NNPC had made great intervention in education and capacity development areas which was a fulcrum of its approach to Corporate Social Responsibility.Muhammad noted that the signing into law on Aug.16, 2021 of the Petroleum Industry Act by President Muhammadu Buhari gave impetus to the organisation to increase its impact in the lives of all Nigerians.

Represented by Mrs Timpa Kole-James, the Supervisor of Administration, Budget,Planning and Monitoring of the Group Public Affairs Division of NNPC, Muhammad said that the organisation was ready to stand amongst its global peers as an International National Energy Company.According to him, it has become more important than ever to groom a pool of highly trained youths who will be available to take up key positions in the company and in the Nigerian energy sector in the years to come.“

It is for this reason that NNPC’s commitment to encouraging Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics education (STEM education), which is the focus of NNPC National Science Quiz Competition has become stronger than ever.“I invite all teachers, JETS coordinators officials of the state ministries of education and parents here today to join the NNPC in this journey to create the Nigeria of our dreams by nurturing the mind and building the skill of the nation’s youth.“We have in front of us today the best of the best.“These students met their peers from all the 774 local government araeas of Nigeria and battled it out to emerge as the top of their various states.“Today, these ones will pass the final hurdle on the road to the NNPC Towers in our nation’s capital for the national finals and grand finale,” he said.The Group General Manager, therefore, appreciated the state governments, officials of the state ministry of education, and principals and teachers of the host schools for the interest, commitment and support which had made the ompetition successful since its inception.In his remarks, Mr Olufemi Agagu, the state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, said that the state government had been tenaciously committed to the promotion of science and technology education at all levels of its educational system.Represented by Mrs Tola Amuda, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Agagu commended organisers of the competition, saying that it would enhance scientific and technological innovations among students.“I wish to appreciate and congratulate NNPC on its achievements and its worthy investment in the future of our children.“Through this annual event, the NNPC has been investing in the development of science education in Nigeria.“You have brought together our promising children from all states in the South-West geo-political zone to display their academic brilliance in science and technology. This is highly commendable and we are grateful for the gesture,” he lauded the NNPC.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that all the six contestants were rewarded with N100,000 each for reaching the zonal level of the competition while the first three winners will represent the zone in Abuja. (NAN)

