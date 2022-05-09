NNPC says low load-outs at depots responsible for sudden fuel queues

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) says sudden appearance of fuel queues in parts of Abuja is due to low load-outs at depots.

A statement by Garba Muhammad, Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Department, NNPC on Monday, said this usually happened during a long public holidays, hence the Sallah celebrations.

Muhammad said another contributing factor to the sudden appearances of queues was the increased fuel purchases which was also common with returning residents of the FCT from the public holidays.



“The NNPC and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority in conjunction with their marketing partners have taken necessary measures to ramp up load-outs from all depots.

“We assure all residents of the FCT, and indeed all Nigerians, that we have ample local supplies and national stock in excess of 2.5 billion litres, with sufficiency of more than 43 days.

The NNPC Ltd. hereby advised motorists not to engage in panic buying as supplies were adequate and would become increasingly evident in the coming days.(NAN)

