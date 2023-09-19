NNPC sacks Management Staff

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has said its management staff with less than fifteen months to statutory retirement would be exiting the company.

A statement by the NNPC Management revealed that the Company’s move is part of effort to pursue effective organisational renewal to support its delivery of strategic business objectives.

The statement reads,”In our bid to pursue effective organisational renewal to support the delivery of our strategic business objectives, it has become imperative to rejuvenate our workforce.

“Consequently, in addition to the recent exit of three (3) Executive Vice Presidents, other Management Staff with less than fifteen (15) months to statutory retirement will be exiting the Company effective 19th September 2023.

“This is in line with our commitment to scale up NNPC Ltd.’s capabilities through targeted talent management and equal opportunity for all Nigerians.”

