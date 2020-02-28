NNPC rolls out high performance engine oils

Following the unveiling of its range of lubricants late last year, the NNPC Retail Ltd, one of the Downstream subsidiaries of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has commenced the roll-out of its Nitro and Rhino range of engine oils into the market.

Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, disclosed this at the formal launch of the products which held Friday at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Addressing marketers, distributors, managers of NNPC Retail’s affiliate stations and other stakeholders at the event, Mallam Kyari urged Nigerians to embrace the Nitro and Rhino range of engine oils as they were specially designed to meet the needs of Nigerian motorists.

He certified the quality of the products, adding: “They are not in competition with any product, they are a replacement for any other product in the market”.

Also speaking at the event, Chairman of the NNPC Retail Ltd’s Board and NNPC Chief Operating Officer, Gas and Power, Engr. Yusuf Usman, said the idea of NNPC lubricants was conceived long ago but it took time for the products to be designed and perfected in order for them to meet the company’s brand-characteristics of integrity and quality.

He assured that the introduction of the Nitro and Rhino range of engine oils into the market would mark a turning point for Nigerian motorists.

On his part, the NNPC Chief Operating Officer, Downstream, Engr. Adeyemi Adetunji, said the products were designed to stem the tide of prevalence of sub-standard engine oils in the Nigerian market which had been a cause for concern among motorists.

He said there was huge potential for the products as Nigeria was the third largest lubricant market in Africa, stressing that even with the introduction of electric cars, lubricants would still be required.

Speaking earlier at a pre-launch press conference, Managing Director of NNPC Retail Ltd, Sir Billy Okoye, urged Nigerians to see the Nitro and Rhino range of engine oils as their own as they were the shareholders of the company and its parent company, NNPC.

He assured that in keeping with the company’s strategic objective of making high quality petroleum products available to Nigerians at the right quantity for the right price, the Nitro and Rhino range of engine oils would be available at the over 600 NNPC Retail petrol stations, as well as accredited distributors and mechanic workshops across the country.

He explained that the Nitro range of engine oil which comes in four variants – Nitro Diamond, Nitro Gold, Nitro Super 40, and Nitro 2T – is for petrol engines, with the Nitro 2T specially designed for two-stroke engines like motorcycles.

The Rhino range which has two variants (Rhino X and Rhino HD), he explained, is designed for diesel engines.

“NNPC brings to bear its wealth of experience in birthing the Nitro and Rhino ranges, hence the connection with the slogan, “Na My Papa Born Me”, in the product adverts we are rolling out in the media. The message is that the products are truly Nigerian, truly National, truly World Class”, the NNPC Retail boss stated.