The NNPC/DPR Retired Staff Association has applauded the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)) for his adroit management of the corporation which has impacted positively on the NNPC Pension Fund and thereby their welfare.

Chairman of the Association, Mr. George Owarieta, made the pledge during a courtesy call on the GMD recently in Abuja.

Mr. Owarieta said the wind of transformation in NNPC spearheaded by Dr. Baru has had an unprecedented and profound impact on the pensioners, adding that the NNPC Pension Fund would soon become an independent Pension Fund Administrator.

He said if NNPC continued to have people who can manage funds prudently like Dr. Baru in the saddle, there would be no fear that NNPC Pension Fund would collapse.

The chairman presented an award of excellence to the GMD in recognition of his love and excellent service to the retirees association, saying “Your humility excites us and we will always remember you for that”.

Responding, Dr. Baru commended the retirees for their show of love and solidarity and called on them to always play advocacy roles in matters concerning the management of the Corporation.

Highlight of the event was the commissioning of a bus donated to the association by the GMD.