NNPC Retail Limited Clarifies Price Adjustment Rumours

The NNPC Limited has urged the general public to disregard rumours suggesting a price adjustment for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and Automotive Gas Oil (Diesel) at its retail stations nationwide.

This is contained in a statement signed and issued by the Chief Corporate Communications Officer NNPC Ltd

Abuja, Olufemi Soneye on Wednesday.

Soneye stated,”The NNPC Limited wishes to clarify rumours suggesting a price adjustment for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and Automotive Gas Oil (Diesel) at its retail stations nationwide.

“The company asserts that these reports are false and urges Nigerians to disregard them entirely.

“NNPC Ltd reaffirms its commitment to sustaining the current sufficiency in petroleum products supply across all its retail stations in the country.”

By Chimezie Godfrey