NNPC reports fire outbreak at Ibadan Depot

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Wednesday in Abuja announced a minor fire incident involving some fuel trucks at the loading bay of the Ibadan Depot operated by the corporation’s Downstream subsidiary, Nigerian Pipelines and Storage Company (NPSC).

A statement by the NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, quoted NPSC Managing Director, Luke Anele, as saying that the fire which was reported around 12.50 p.m Wednesday was immediately brought under control by a team of NPSC fire fighters within the precinct of the facility.

Anele said a team of NPSC experts are on their way to the scene of the incident to ascertain the root cause of the fire and the extent of the damage.

The corporation assured that based on preliminary indicators, loading of petroleum products would resume in the depot in a few hours, while highlighting that the incident would not disrupt steady petroleum products supply in Ibadan and its environs.

The statement enjoined motorists not to engage in panic buying of petroleum products.