The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has reiterated commitment to its partnership with the Government of Kebbi on renewable energy projects.

The NNPC Group Managing Director, Mele Kyari, disclosed this in a statement by the corporation’s Spokesman, Dr Kennie Obateru, in Abuja on Thursday.

Kyari spoke when he received the Governor of Kebbi, Sen. Atiku Bagudu, who paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

He noted that the corporation remained committed with the partnership for the production of biofuels, adding that the project was viable and in tandem with the global transition to renewable energy.

He said the rice production programme in the state was a definite boost to the project.

He noted that the linkage of the agricultural sector with the energy sector would facilitate economic growth and bring prosperity to the citizens.

“We will go ahead and renew the Memorandum of Understanding and bring in any necessary amendment that is required to make this business run faster,” he said.

Kyari also hinted of plans by the corporation to resume active exploration activities in the Sokoto Basin.

Earlier, Bagudu expressed appreciation to the NNPC for its cooperation on the biofuel project.

He said the cassava programme was well on course but the same cannot be said of the sugarcane programme as the targeted milestone was yet to be attained.

He assured the GMD of his commitment to the success of the project.

Kebbi is one of the states that the NNPC is in partnership with for the development of renewable energy.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

