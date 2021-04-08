NNPC reiterates commitment to renewable energy project

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation () has reiterated to its partnership with the Government of Kebbi on renewable energy projects.

The Group Managing , Mele Kyari, disclosed this in a by the corporation’s Spokesman, Dr Kennie Obateru, in Abuja on Thursday.

Kyari spoke when he received the Governor of Kebbi, Sen. Atiku Bagudu, who paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

He noted that the corporation remained committed with the partnership production of biofuels, adding that the project was viable and in tandem with the global transition to renewable energy.

He said the production programme in the state was a definite boost to the project.

He noted that the linkage of the agricultural sector with the energy sector would facilitate economic growth and bring prosperity to the citizens.

“We will go ahead and renew the Memorandum of Understanding and bring in any necessary amendment that is required this business run faster,” he said.

Kyari also hinted of plans by the corporation to resume active exploration activities in the Sokoto Basin.

Earlier, Bagudu expressed appreciation to the its cooperation on the biofuel project.

He said the cassava programme was well on but the same cannot be said of the sugarcane programme as the targeted milestone was yet to be attained.

He assured the GMD of his to the of the project.

Kebbi  is of the states that the NNPC is in partnership with development of renewable energy.()

