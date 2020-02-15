NNPC recruits 1,050 graduate trainees

Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has recruited 1,050 Graduate Trainees, signaling the successful completion of its 2019/2020 employment exercise.

The corporation made the announcement in a statement signed by its acting spokesman, Mr Samson Makoji, in Abuja on Friday.

It quoted the Group Managing Director, Malam Mele Kyari, as saying that the Human Resources Division of the NNPC had commenced the issuance of provisional offers of employment to the fresh employees.

He described the recruitment as a very important assignment for the corporation, adding that the outcome of the exercise reflected national spread and complied with all statutory requirements.

The GMD maintained that recruitment in the corporation would be a continuous process.

He noted that the Experienced Hire (EH) component of the exercise would be addressed in due course.

“We look forward to warmly receiving our new team members and working with them to build a corporation that all Nigerians will be proud of,” Kyari added.

It would be recalled that the 2019/2020 recruitment exercise was advertised in the national dailies on March 13, 2019.

It was followed by shortlisting of qualified candidates on March 27, 2019 with the third phase of Computer Based Test on June 1, 2019 and interview in July of the same year. NAN