NNPC Recruitment: Candidates hail Baru for transparent exercise

#TrackNigeria -Candidates who participated in the recruitment test of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) have applauded the Group Managing Director of the Corporation, Dr Maikanti Baru, for organising a transparent and fair exercise across the country.

The aptitude test launched into the third stage today (June 1, 2019) with a succussfull Computer Based Testing (CBT) for at least 60,000 candidates across 22 States of the country.

Some of the candidates who spoke to The Whistler applauded the NNPC for the smooth process.

A candidate, Iheoma Okeke who participated in the Graduate Trainee test at lead British International School center in gwarinpa said: “ I am hopeful because the process was smooth and organized.

“What tripped me the most was that the official were friendly and fair to everyone which is far from what I usually hear.

“I commend the NNPC for this ongoing recruitment,I felt so relaxed during the accreditation because it was fast and okay.”Bunmi Adeleye said as she expressed joy.

Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Services of NNPC, Isaiah Inuwa, said the test would have not been possible if the corporation, did no collaborate with some institutions,to ensure the success of the programme.

