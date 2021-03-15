As a socially responsible entity, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says it would do everything within its power to support the fight against drug trafficking in Nigeria.

The Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, made the commitment Friday in Abuja during the visit of the management team of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) led by its Chairman, Brig. Gen. Muhammad Buba Marwa (rtd).

According to the GMD, beyond the strict enforcement of the drug policy in the Corporation, there was need for NNPC to be sensitive to the ravaging effect of drug abuse in the larger society.

“Consumption of illicit drugs is a major problem in this country, ravaging communities and all categories of people and dispositions. As an enabler organization that is very conscious of what happens in our country, we are very interested in the containment of illicit drugs in Nigeria”, he said.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Muhammad Buba Marwa (rtd), appealed to the Corporation for support in the fight against the menace of drug abuse in Nigeria.

He commended the NNPC GMD for his progressive doggedness and result-oriented leadership.

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

