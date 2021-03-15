NNPC Pledges Support for Fight against Illicit Drugs

March 15, 2021



As a socially responsible entity, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says it would do everything its power to support fight against in Nigeria.

Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, made commitment Friday in Abuja the visit of the management team of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) led by its Chairman, Brig. Gen. Muhammad Buba Marwa (rtd).

According to the GMD, beyond the strict enforcement of the drug policy in the Corporation, there was need for NNPC to be sensitive to the ravaging effect of drug abuse in the larger society.  

“Consumption of illicit drugs is a major problem in this , ravaging communities and all categories of people and dispositions. As an enabler that is very conscious of what happens in our , we are very interested in the containment of illicit drugs in Nigeria”, he said.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman and Chief Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Muhammad Buba Marwa (rtd), appealed to the Corporation for support in the fight against the menace of drug abuse in Nigeria.

He commended the NNPC GMD for his progressive doggedness and result-oriented leadership. 

                                         

