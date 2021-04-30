NNPC not in Financial straits – Obateru

The Nigerian National Corporation (NNPC) says that the Corporation is not in  any financial straits as insinuated in the media.


Dr kennie Obateru,  General Manager,  Group Public Affairs Division of the corporation, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Friday.


He said that the revenue projection contained in the to the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF) being cited in the media was only to the Federation revenue stream being managed by the Corporation.


Obateru said the projection was not a reflection of the overall financial of the Corporation.


“NNPC maintains that it is conscious of role and is everything possible to shore up revenues and support the Federation at all times.


“The shortfall will be remedied by the corporation as it relates only to the Federation revenue stream being managed by the NNPC and does not reflect the overall financial of the corporation.


“The NNPC remains in financial trajectory for the period in question,” it stated.


He further said that the corporation pledged to to and observe cost optimisation process with a view to maximizing remittances to the Federation Account.


Obateru promised that the NNPC would to meet financial obligations to the Federation. ( NAN)

