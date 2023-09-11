NNPC, MMDPRA CEOs fail to appear before Reps committee

By Femi Ogunshola

Mr Mele Kyari,

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPC), Mr Mele Kyari, on Monday failed to appear before a House of Representatives ad hoc committee.

The committee, headed by Abubakar Nalaraba is investigating the circumstances surrounding the acquisition of OVH Energy Marketing by the NNPCL.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (MMDPRA), Mr Farouk Ahmed, also failed to appear.

The two executive officers however sent representatives.

The NNPC Ltd sent its Executive Vice President (Downstream), Mr Yemi Adetunji while the NMDPRA was represented by Mr Soji Soloye.

They said their various Chief Executives could not attend the hearing because they were attending to other matter.

When the chairman of the committee inquired if the officials can represent their principals at the probe, they said they could not.

Nalaraba said it was unfortunate because the committee was far behind schedule in the discharge of its assignment.

“This is an ad hoc committee on the need to investigate the irregularities and alleged corruption in the Nigeria energy security provider, the NNPC Ltd. and the acquisition of OVH Energy Marketing.

“The House resolved to set up this ad hoc committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the acquisition of OVH Energy by NNPCL and report within four weeks.

He said the time allocated to conclude and submit it’s report was within four weeks, adding that the committee was far behind schedule in spite the extension of the House recess.

He added that the committee still felt the need to continue and progress with the investigation.

The hearing however dissolved into a closed-door session for the panel to decide an appropriate time for the CEOs to appear.

NAN reports that the committee sent a letter dated Aug. 28, addressed to the managing director of NNPC Retail Limited.

The letter read in part: “Aware that the House of Representatives at its sitting on Thursday 27th July 2023 considered the Motion titled: Need to Investigate the Irregularities and Alleged Corruption in the Nigerian Energy Security Provider, NNPC Retail Limited (HR. 171/07/2023).

“The House resolved to set up an Ad-hoc Committee to investigate the allegations raised in the Motion and subsequently constituted the Ad-hoc Committee.”

Consequent to the resolution of the meeting, the A hoc committee requested the NNPCL to furnish it with information about “registration documents/history from CAC for OVH, Nueoil, and NNPC Retail Limited (NRL).

Others the Board Resolution of NNPCL on purchase of OVH, Audited Financial Statement and Management Accounts from 2015 to Date OVH, Nueoil, NRL and NNPCL” and the “payroll from 2015 to date for NRL and OVH, Board Resolution of NRL/CHQ for movement of head office to Lagos and evidence of Tax Payments for NRL and OVH from 2015 to date.”(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

