NNPC Ltd Wins The Whistler’s Transparency, Innovation Award

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd. (NNPC Ltd.) has won this year’s The Whistler Newspaper’s Award for Transparency and Innovation.

A statement signed by Olufemi O. Soneye, Chief Corporate Communications Office, NNPC Ltd, said the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Company, Mr. Mele Kyari received the award from the Executive Governor of Abia State, His Excellency, Alex Otti, on behalf of the Company during the Newspaper’s 2023 Award Night, held yesterday in Abuja, Nigeria.

In his acceptance speech, Kyari expressed NNPC Ltd.’s commitment to delivering value for its shareholders, stressing that the award will spur the Company to re-dedicate itself towards more transparency and innovation in its operations.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

