NNPC Ltd, TotalEnergies sign MoU on adoption of methane detection technology

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with TotalEnergies for adoption and deployment of Airborne Ultralight Spectrometer for Environmental Application (AUSEA) in its upstream operations.

The agreement is a direct benefit from the Company’s participation at the recently concluded United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai, UAE.

A statement on Tuesday by Olufemi Soneye, Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd, stated that with the agreement, the company would be able to deploy the TotalEnergies AUSEA, known as methane detection technology on its upstream operations sites.

This, will ascertain the level of methane emissions from them, with a view to working out emission curtailment measures to help in combating global warming and climate change.

The MoU was signed by Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, NNPC Ltd’s Executive Vice President, Upstream, and Managing Director and Country Chair, TotalEnergies EP Nigeria, Matthieu Bouyer, on behalf of their respective companies.

Putting the deal in proper perspective, the NNPC Ltd’s Executive Vice President, Upstream, Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, said the pilot phase of the TotalEnergies AUSEA deployment would be on NNPC Ltd’s owned operations.

Eyasan added that the deal would enable the company to deploy methane abatement measures.

Other benefits of the TotalEnergies AUSEA technology include identification of unaccounted emission sources, establishment of a basis for querying and improving current emission reporting processes.

It will aid in provision of data to review operational system and implement corrective actions, and estimation of flare combustion efficiency.

The agreement was signed under the watch of the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) NNPC Ltd, Mele Kyari, and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TotalEnergies, Patrick Pouyanné.

Speaking at the event, Kyari described TotalEnergies as a great and reliable partner over the years with whom the company was looking forward to exploring greater opportunities in the nation’s energy sector.

On his part, Pouyanné said his company was offering the technology to NNPC Ltd, in keeping with its commitment to promote responsible production of hydrocarbons.

He applauded NNPC Ltd for its successful transition into a limited liability company, stressing that he could feel the energy that the reforms have brought about, not only in the company but also in the sector. (NAN)

By Emmanuella Anokam

