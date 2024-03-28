NNPC Ltd Spokesperson, Soneye, Wins NIPR’s Distinguished Spokesperson in Oil and Gas Award

The Chief Corporate Communications Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd, Mr. Olufemi Soneye has been confered with the 2024 Distinguished Spokesperson in Oil & Gas Award by the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).

In a ceremony organised by the Institute during its National Spokesperson’ Awards held at the International Conference Centre in Abuja on Wednesday, Mr Soneye was recognized “in recognition of his amazing work of managing the image of Africa’s largest oil and gas company.”

Soneye, who was represented at the awards by Mrs. Oluwakemi Olumuyiwa, the Head, Relationship & Stakeholder Management of the Company dedicated the award to the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd., Mr Mele Kyari, whose unwavering support and guidance have been instrumental in shaping his role as a Spokesperson.

He also extended his heartfelt appreciation to the entire Corporate Communications Team for their collaborative efforts and dedication to excellence.

“This award is for the whole team and it will serve as motivation to continue striving for excellence in representing NNPC Ltd, the sector and upholding the highest standards of communications,” Soneye stated.

The National Spokespersons’ Awards is the highest honours celebrating Nigeria’s outstanding spokespersons in corporate communications, public affairs, politics, media, advocacy and other domains in Nigeria who have demonstrated outstanding eloquence, integrity and effectiveness in their roles as spokespeople.