NNPC Ltd seeks uniformity in use of brand name, logo

By Emmanuella Anokam

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has urged media, stakeholders and the general public to maintain uniformity in the use of its brand name and logo.

A statement by its Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Olufemi Soneye said with the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021, and the subsequent rebranding of the company, the old logo seized to represent the company.

“We also appeal for consistency and uniformity in the use of the company’s brand name which is NNPC Ltd, and not NNPCL or any other variant,” he said.

While urging the media, stakeholders and the general public, Soneye said the development followed the transition of NNPC Ltd from a corporation to a commercially focused limited liability company.

“Under the Companies and Allied Matters Act in keeping with the provisions of the PIA 2021 and the subsequent rebranding of the company, the old logo seizes to represent the company.

“We, therefore, appeal to all who may have any cause to use the NNPC Ltd.’s logo to use the new logo samples of which are attached to this press note”. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

