NNPC Ltd. reassures public with over 1.5bn litres of petrol

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd. says it has over 1.5 billion litres stock of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, which will last for over 30 days.

Mr Olufemi Soneye, Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd., said this in a statement on Tuesday.

The company called on motorists to shun panic buying of the product as the nationwide supply and distribution of PMS continued to improve across the country.

“In the filling stations monitored across several states, including Lagos and the FCT, the queues have since thinned out, a development that will keep improving daily in other states.

“The Company wishes to state that at the moment, it has over 1.5 billion litres stock of PMS, which is equivalent to over 30 days sufficiency.

“The NNPC Ltd. is also collaborating with relevant agencies, such as the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), labour unions in the sector and security operatives to address hoarding and other unwholesome practices,” he said. (NAN)

By Emmanuella Anokam