NNPC Ltd/FIRST E & P JV Conducts Health Outreach in 11 KEFFESO Communities to Tackle Health Challenges





In a continued effort to improve the health and well-being of Nigerians, the NNPC Ltd/FIRST E & P Joint Venture (JV) has conducted its 2025 health outreach program across eleven KEFFESO communities in Bayelsa State.

Olufemi O. Soneye Chief Corporate Communications Officer

NNPC Ltd, Abuja disclosed this in a statement Saturday.

Accordingvto Soneye, this initiative, part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and in line with the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021, underscores its commitment to addressing critical healthcare challenges in host communities.

KEFFESO comprises Koluama 1, Koluama 2, Ezetu 1, Ezetu 2, Foropa, Fish Town, Ekeni, Sangana, Opu Okumbiri, Okumbiribeleu, and Oginibiri communities. Thousands of residents benefited from the program, which ran from January 29 to February 1, 2025.

The NNPC/FIRST E & P JV operates under two Oil Mining Leases (OMLs), namely OML 83 (Anyala Field) and OML 85 (Madu Field), located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Guinea, off the Bayelsa State coastline.

Soneye concludes, saying, as a responsible corporate entity, NNPC Ltd/FIRST E & P JV remains dedicated to fostering sustainable community development and providing vital healthcare services, ensuring a lasting positive impact on the lives of its host communities.



