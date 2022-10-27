NNPC ltd, DAEWOO Group sign MoU for rehabilitation of Kaduna refinery

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed delight as he witnessed signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd and Daewoo Group for the rehabilitation of the Kaduna refinery.

Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, confirmed this development in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Adesina said the president was particularly excited as the signing came against the back of ongoing rehabilitation works at Warri refinery by same Daewoo Group of South.

According to the presidential aide, the Warri refinery rehabilitation works, when completed, will at the first instance, deliver fuels production before the first half of 2023.

Adesina quoted the Nigerian leader as saying: “Daewoo Group has massive investments in the automobile, maritime and other sectors of our economy.

”I am also aware that Daewoo is currently engaged in the execution of the NLNG train seven project and also constructing sea-going LPG vessels for NNPC and her partners.”

The president said he looked forward to the delivery of ongoing projects, especially at the Warri and Kaduna refineries, and the NLNG Train Seven.

”This no doubt will open many more windows of opportunities for Daewoo and other Korean companies in Nigeria.

“I thank you for your faith in Nigeria,” Buhari told the Korean conglomerate at the end of the significant ceremony on the last day of his visit to the Asian country to attend the First World Bio Summit.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Buhari is expected back to Abuja from Seoul, South Korea, on Thursday night. (NAN

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

