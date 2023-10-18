NNPC Ltd  appoints new spokesperson

By Emmanuella Anokam

Abuja, Oct. 18, 2023 (NAN) The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has appointed Mr Olufemi Soneye as its Chief Corporate Communications Officer.

The NNPC Ltd management said in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja Soneye would lead its Corporate Communications team and drive its brand penetration, strategic communications initiatives, and stakeholder management.

The company described Soneye, as a seasoned journalist with full-time and freelance experiences at some of the world’s most respected publications in Nigeria, Australia, and the U.S.

“He is a member of reputable bodies, including the Nigerian Union of Journalists, National Association of Black Journalists, Society of Professional Journalists, and the Guild of Corporate Online Media Publishers.

“He is the former President of the Nigerian Media Practitioners, Washington, D.C.

“We look forward to his valuable contributions to our Company,” it said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

