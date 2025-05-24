NNPC Ltd Announces Planned Shutdown of Port Harcourt Refinery

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has announced that the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) will undergo a planned maintenance shutdown .

Olufemi O. Soneye, Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd disclosed this in a statement at the weekend.

According to Soneye, this scheduled maintenance and sustainability assessment will commence on May 24, 2025.

“We are working closely with all relevant stakeholders, including the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), to ensure the maintenance and assessment activities are carried out efficiently and transparently,” the NNPC spokesman said.

NNPC Ltd remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering sustainable energy security for Nigeria, Soneye said.