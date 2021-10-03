NNPC is not recruiting – Spokesman

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has warned the general public against fake recruitment reports circulating on the social media.

Garba Deen Muhammad, Group General Manager,

Group Public Affairs Division, NNPC said in a statement Sunday that such reports are not true.

The NNPC Spokesman said, “This is to inform the public that the information circulating in the Social Media that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is conducting a recruitment exercise IS NOT TRUE and the public should disregard it in its entirety.

He added, “Whenever NNPC decides to conduct a recruitment exercise, it will announce this to the public through authentic public communication channels including the NNPC’s website (www.nnpcgroup.com). Once again the NNPC is NOT RECRUITING.”



