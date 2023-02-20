NNPC has 1.8bn litres of petrol in stock – Spokesman

By Ella Anokam

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd., (NNPC Ltd.) says it has 1.805 billion litres of petrol in stock.

Its spokesman, Malam Garbadeen Muhammad, stated in Abuja on Monday that the volume of petrol in stock would last for 30 days.

He explained that 805.35 million litres of the product were in depots nationwide, while one billion litres were still inside vessels.

He added that in is efforts to ensure steady supply NNPC Ltd. placed a robust plan for the supply of petrol from mid-February to March 2023.

“An additional petrol supply of 884 million litres is also expected by Feb. 28.

“For March 2023, a total of 2.3 billion litres of petrol is expected, while about 2.5 billion litres, equivalent to 42 days sufficiency, will be the closing stock for the month,’’ Muhammad stated. (NAN)