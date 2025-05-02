NNPC foundation offers free cataract surgeries to 500 in Niger

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Foundation has conducted a free eye cataract surgery programme, giving 500 individuals in Niger State the chance

By Rita Iliya

Mrs Emmanuella Arukwe, Managing Director of the NNPC Foundation, disclosed this during the programme, in Minna on Friday.

Arukwe, who was represented by Alhaji Adamu Sani, Team Leader of the Foundation, said the initiative was part of efforts to restore vision to 6,000 Nigerians across the six geopolitical zones.

She stated that 1,000 individuals from the North-Central zone would benefit from the programme.

“We believe in building a society where no one is left behind, and this programme is a testament to that commitment.

“The initiative, which has already been held in the South-West, South-East, and South-South zones, offers free cataract screenings, surgeries, and public education on eye health,” she said.

Arukwe noted that cataracts accounted for nearly 50 per cent of blindness cases in Nigeria, with many suffering avoidable blindness due to a lack of access to quality and affordable eye care.

In his remarks, Dr Bello Tukur, Niger State Commissioner for Secondary and Tertiary Health, revealed that the state had a backlog of 5,000 cataract patients, with 500 new cases emerging each year.

He emphasised that the programme was opened to all, with beneficiaries treated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Tukur appealed to the NNPC Foundation to support the state with essential equipment, such as microscopes, to help reduce the backlog.

Also speaking, Dr Halima Isah, Chairperson of the Eye Care Programme in Niger, said 200 beneficiaries were selected from Minna and 300 from Bida.

The Community Head of Bosso, Alhaji Abdullahi Sai’du, expressed gratitude to the foundation, saying the programme had restored hope to those who had lost the ability to see.

Some beneficiaries, including Fatima Sallah, Maryam Suleiman, and Aisha Musa, thanked the Foundation for restoring their vision, describing the surgery as life-changing and vital to regaining their independence and quality of life.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)