NNPC foundation inaugurates free cataract surgeries for 1,300 in North-West

By Mustapha Yauri

The NNPC Foundation has commenced a free cataract surgery programme in the North-West towards restoring sights and improving lives for thousands of individuals in the region.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mrs Emmanuella Arukwe, Managing Director of the foundation, inaugurated the programme in Zaria on Friday

She said that no fewer than 6,000 patients would benefit from the free cataract extraction surgeries across the country.

Arukwe stated that most of the geo-political zones of the country had benefitted from the programme, stressing that out of the 6,000 beneficiaries the North-West would have 1,300 beneficiaries.

“The foundation started with the South-West, followed by South-Eest east and South-South geopolitical zones and now we are in North-West.

” NNPC foundation is an impact arm of the NNPC and it is the arm of the NNPC that is responsible for health and education interventions among others,” she said.

The managing director added that the major area of focus by the foundation were medical interventions, saying,” because access to improved medical services is one of the major challenges of Nigerians.”

Arukwe added that the foundation also offers educational interventions and others in the energy sector and environment.

“Cataract is one of the underlining causes of blindness and cataract is preventable we are excited to see that the surgeries is already taking place.

“We are excited that many people are regaining their sights for them to contribute meaningfully to the development of their family, state and Nigeria at large,” she said.

The managing director said that besides cataract surgery, another health intervention by the foundation was cancer screening for almost 3,000 patients across the country

She added that the Cardiac Society performed operations on some patients who had cardiac diseases.

While speaking on behalf of the Kaduna State Government, Hajiya Umma Ahmed, the Commissioner for Health, applauded the foundation for the intervention.

Ahmed explained that the initiative was not only restoring sight’s but also restoring hope, dignity and productivity to individuals who might have otherwise lived with avoidable blindness due to cataract.

She said the programme aligned with Gov. Uba Sani’s health vision, which prioritises access to equitable and quality healthcare services for all.

She, therefore, restated the commitment of the state government to strengthening its collaborations and partnerships with stakeholders such as the NNPC foundation to bring life changing health services more closer to people.(NAN)