NNPC E&P Ltd, NOSL hit first oil in OML 13, Akwa Ibom State

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Exploration and Production Limited (NNPC E&P Ltd.) and Natural Oilfield Services Ltd. (NOSL) have announced the successful commencement of oil production at Oil Mining Lease (OML) 13 in Akwa Ibom State.

The NNPC E&P Ltd. is an NNPC Ltd’s flagship upstream subsidiary, while NOSL is a subsidiary of Sterling Oil Exploration & Energy Production Company Ltd (SEEPCO).

Mr Olufemi Soneye, Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd., made this known in a statement on Sunday.

Soneye said the production, which commenced on May 6 with 6,000 barrels of oil would ramp up to 40,000 barrels per day by May 27, 2024.

“The first oil flow from OML 13 is a historic milestone in the partnership between NNPC E&P Ltd and NOSL.

“It highlights their dedication to driving growth and development in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, which remains a vital component of the nation’s economy,” he said.

Soneye said the achievement did not only signify the culmination of rigorous planning and execution by the teams involved, but also represented a new era of economic empowerment and development opportunities for the host communities.

Furthermore, for Nigeria, the first oil from OML 13 holds some significance as it contributes to the country’s efforts to increase its oil production capacity, which is crucial for meeting domestic energy needs and driving economic growth.

The NNPC E&P Ltd and NOSL partnership is also committed to operating in a manner that is safe, environmentally responsible, and beneficial to the local communities.(NAN)

By Emmanuella Anokam