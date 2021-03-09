NNPC denies non- remmitance of N4 .76 trn into federation account

Nigerian National Petroluem Corporation (NNPC) has denied non remmitance 4.76 trillion to federation account as claimed by 2016 report the Auditor -General the Federation (OAGF).


Mr Umar Ajiya, NNPC Chief Financial Officer, said this when he appeared before Senate Committee on Public Accounts to defend queries raised by AOGF against corporation.


Umar said that issue question had to do with domestic crude that NNPC lifted to either refine and sell exchange refined products imported to country.(NAN)

