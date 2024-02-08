Thursday, February 8, 2024
NNPC denies increase in petrol Prices

Danlami Nmodu
By Danlami Nmodu
The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd. has assured the public that there is no imminent increase in the cost of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol.

 
According to a statement signed by Olufemi O. Soneye, Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd, Abuja on Thursday, the corporation “urges Nigerians to disregard unfounded rumours and assures them that there are no plans for an upward review of the PMS price.”

“Motorists nationwide are advised against engaging in panic buying, as there is presently ample availability of PMS across the country,” the statement said.

