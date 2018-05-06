The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has disowned a recruitment advertisement currently trending in the social media.

The advertisement, set in NNPC’s corporate colour with its logo, invites candidates with background in Sciences, Engineering, Business/Finance, Social Sciences, Arts/Humanities as well as Medical/Health Sciences to apply, giving required educational attainments of prospects to include: Master’s degree, Bachelor’s degree, Higher National Diploma (HND) and National Diploma.

Describing the advertisement as phantom, the corporation called on unsuspecting members of the public to be wary of the scam.

NNPC advised members of the public to disregard any announcement of recruitment or invitation to recruitment interview appearing in the social media, saying the corporation was not carrying out any recruitment exercise now.

The corporation reminded job seekers to note the antics of scammers who deploy such communication strategies as text messages, vacancy announcements on social media platforms as well as forged letters inviting job seekers for non-existing job interviews with a view to extorting money from them.

NNPC cautioned that any applicant who entertained such invitations would have himself or herself to blame, encouraging those who had already fallen victims to volunteer information to the law enforcement agencies.

The corporation stated that as an equal opportunities going concern, it would, as usual, advertise vacancies in the corporation through the national dailies.