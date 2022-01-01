NNPC confirms minor fire incident at Port Harcourt Refinery

.…Says fire “put out

Nigeria’s oil giant, NNPC has confirmed that there was a minor fire incident the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) Saturday morning.

A signed by Garba Deen Muhammad, Group General Manager, Group Public Division, NNPC, however said the incident was “contained in less two hours.”

The spokesperson assured people in the neighbourhood that there was “no cause to worry” as the corporation has been making safety of life and property its priority.

The reads in full: “This morning, 01/01/2022, a minor fire incidence occurred the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) .

“The incident, which was contained in less two hours was caused by a spark while a 33,000 litre truck was discharging naphtha into a tank the PHRC.

“The management of the refinery led by the Managing Director, who was the scene supervising the operation, immediately mobilized the safety structure the PHRC and support from the Federal Fire service, successfully brought the fire under control.

“The management of the PHRC wishes to reassure Nigerians resident in the neighbourhood of the facility that they have no cause to worry about the incident; and to also affirm safety of life and of property the top of its list.

“The incident affected only the discharging truck and the pump bay. No other property was damaged.

“The management and of the PHRC hereby extends its profound appreciations to all those that contributed in bringing a speedy end to the incidence; while wishing all Nigerians a very happy and fulfilling New Year 2022.”


