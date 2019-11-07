NNPC commits to healthy workplace for workers, operators

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has expressed its commitment to providing a healthy, safe working environment and work equipment to its workforce and other players in the Oil and Gas Industry with a view to promoting their well-being.

Group Managing Director of the corporation, Mallam Mele Kyari, stated this while delivering a key note address to herald the 2019 NNPC Health, safety and Environment Week with the theme: ‘Occupational Health Risk in a Changing Work Place’ at the corporation’s headquarters in Abuja.

Mallam Kyari said the HSE Week was annually celebrated in NNPC to create awareness on HSE issues that are necessary for the staff well-being as well as prevent negative impact on the environment.

He explained that occupational health of workers required processes in which the NNPC manages the health and safety of its employees in the workplace with strong focus on prevention of hazards, adding that this would ultimately save lives, ensure social well-being, sustainable development and economic growth of the corporation.

“We are undergoing a transformation process in NNPC with expansions in our operations. Many changes have taken place in the workplace over the last few decades, and many changes are projected in the future. It is therefore important that we adhere strictly to HSE best practice which is critical to our transformational objectives,” Mallam Kyari averred.

On his part, the Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Services, Engr. Farouk Sa’id, posited that the NNPC would put processes and structures in place that would guarantee a healthy work balance for its workforce.

Engr. Sa’id stated that the NNPC would continue to work with all stakeholders to improve health, safety, environment and quality in the corporation.

In his welcome address, the General Manager, Group Health, Safety, Environment and Quality (GHSEQ), Mr. Hussiani Ali, informed that changes and developments in the workplace have greater impact on the working conditions, job security, well-being and psychosocial health of staffs.